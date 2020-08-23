Linda Collins Durham



August 25, 1948 - August 9, 2020



Raleigh, NC



Linda passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2020, at the home of her son in Philadelphia after an enjoyable family vacation in the Poconos that included her two beloved grandchildren. Linda was born in New Bern, NC, on Aug. 25, 1948 and graduated in 1966 from White Oak High School, in Maysville, NC, and in 1970 from Atlantic Christian College in Wilson, NC, with a degree in education.



She met the love of her life, Ken, during the summer of 1965 and they married June 20, 1970. They recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.



Linda was a dedicated school teacher who began her teaching career at Vena Wilburn School, Raleigh, in 1970, where she taught for six years until the birth of her son, Kent, in June, 1976. Linda resumed teaching in 1988 at St. Timothy's School, Raleigh, before moving to St. David's School in 1990 where she taught until she retired in 2012.



During retirement, many trips were made to Philadelphia to spend time with her grandchildren.



Linda is survived by her husband, Ken; son, Kent; daughter-in-law, Nadege Brutus; granddaughter, Sophie; grandson, Luke; mother, Lynn Killingsworth; sister, Peggy Gregory; brother, Darrell Killingsworth; nieces, Karen Cooper and Tammy Covington; brother-in-law, Tom; and sister-in-law, Joyce. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Clifton Collins, and her stepfather, Emmett Killingsworth.



Visitation will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 10005 Lake Wheeler Road, Fuquay-Varina, 27526 at 2PM on Saturday, August 29, with a memorial service to follow at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Linda's memory may do so by making a contribution to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.



