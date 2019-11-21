|
|
Linda Fuller Harper
Raleigh
Linda Fuller Harper, 74, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born March 20, 1945 in Nash County to the late Edward Fuller and Dorothy Strickland Fuller Johnson.
A gathering of remembrance will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:30 pm at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.
Linda is survived by husband, Carl Lester Harper; daughter, Karla Nicole Harper.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her son, Carl Russell "Rusty" Harper.
The family has requested that flowers be omitted and memorial contributions be made to SPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603 or Susan G. Komen North Carolina Triangle to the Coast, 600 Airport Blvd., Suite 100, Morrisville, NC 27560.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 21, 2019