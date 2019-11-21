Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
1945 - 2019
Linda Fuller Harper Obituary
Linda Fuller Harper

Raleigh

Linda Fuller Harper, 74, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born March 20, 1945 in Nash County to the late Edward Fuller and Dorothy Strickland Fuller Johnson.

A gathering of remembrance will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:30 pm at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.

Linda is survived by husband, Carl Lester Harper; daughter, Karla Nicole Harper.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her son, Carl Russell "Rusty" Harper.

The family has requested that flowers be omitted and memorial contributions be made to SPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603 or Susan G. Komen North Carolina Triangle to the Coast, 600 Airport Blvd., Suite 100, Morrisville, NC 27560.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 21, 2019
