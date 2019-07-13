Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Baptist Church
8524 Crowder Rd
Raleigh, NC
LiNda Golden Brown


1944 - 2019
LiNda Golden Brown Obituary
Linda Golden Brown

November 29, 1944 - July 10, 2019

Raleigh

Linda Golden Brown, born November 1944, passed on into the arms of Jesus, July 10, 2019.

Linda was born in Washington DC and grew up in Maryland. She married Herb Brown in June 1966 and they raised their children in Round Hill, a small knit community in Virginia, surrounded by a loving church family and a close group of friends.

Her remaining family members, husband, Herb; children, Mark (Elizabeth) Brown and Julie (Kevin) Soderlund and her 6 grandchildren, rest in the assurance Linda is with Jesus whom she faithfully served throughout her life!

Funeral services will be held at Highland Baptist Church, 8524 Crowder Rd. Raleigh, NC 27603 on Monday at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Holland's United Methodist Church Cemetery, 9433 Ten Ten Rd. Raleigh, NC 27603. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.
Published in The News & Observer on July 13, 2019
