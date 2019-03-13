Linda Groves Blackman



March 27, 1947 ~ March 11, 2019



Dunn



Mrs. Linda Groves Blackman, 71, of Dunn, NC, died Monday morning March 11, 2019 at Betsy Johnson Regional Hospital.



Mrs. Blackman was born March 27, 1947, in Harnett County, daughter of the late Claude Douglas "C.D." and Lula Maynard Groves. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ronald and Jean C. Groves; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Richard Shockley.



Mrs. Blackman was a graduate of Dunn High School and Kings Business College in Charlotte, NC. Mrs. Blackman was employed by CP&L (Duke Power) as a supervisor for over thirty-two years and retired in 2002 as the Administrative Assistant to the Executive Vice President.



Mrs. Blackman attended Spring Branch Baptist Church and enjoyed being a part of the "Keenagers Group".



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Martin Groover and Rev. Michael Worley officiating. A graveside service will follow at Devotional Gardens. The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.



Mrs. Blackman is survived by her husband, Corbett Blackman; daughter, Kimberly Blackman Demetriades and husband Gus; uncle, Felt Groves; sister-in-law, Alma Rider and husband Johnny of Apex; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Graden and Patricia Blackman of Benson. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary