|
|
Linda Hancock Bowen
February 28, 1948 -September 26, 2019
Winston-Salem
Linda Hancock Bowen, 71, went to be with her heavenly family on September 26, 2019 after a long fight with an auto immune disorder. A wonderful wife and mother. She was born in Winston-Salem, NC on February 28, 1948 to Cleo F. Hancock and Peggy Davis Hancock. Linda graduated from North High School in 1965. She met her husband Steve on a blind date and they married nine months later in 1958. They moved to Germany due to military service and toured most of Europe while Steve was serving in the army. After military service, they returned to Winston-Salem and Linda started working for Western Electric while Steve completed college. They later moved to the Raleigh areas where Linda worked for Peden Steel as a certified steel beam x-ray technician which was given to very few women. They moved to Fuquay- Varina in 1986. ln 1990, Joshua was born and Linda became a stay at home mother. She proudly raised Josh and also was a care giver to her father and mother. She was predeceased by her father, mother and brother Charles Reggie. She is survived by her husband, son, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Remembrance services will be scheduled at a later date. Life is like dying embers, only memories remain. Services Under the Direction of Trice Funeral Home (919) 552-2888
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 28, 2019