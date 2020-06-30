Linda Massey Stell
1931 - 2020
Wendell
Linda Massey Stell, 88, of Raleigh died peacefully on June 27, 2020, at Transitions LifeCare. Linda was born on August 23, 1931, the only child of Dewey & Eleanor (Blackley) Massey.
She grew up in Zebulon NC and graduated from Wakelon High School. She married Dexter E. Stell, Jr. on July 23, 1949, and they shared a lifetime of love and adventure.
Linda was a bold Christian who loved the Lord. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who dearly loved her family. She worked with Occidental Life Insurance Co. for many years and then for the NC Dept. of Human Services before retiring.
She completed Bible Study Fellowship and taught Adult Sunday School for many years. She enjoyed participating in DAR and Home Extension during her retirement years. She was a sweet, dear friend to many and was always willing to listen to any concern and to lend a helping hand.
Linda is survived by her husband of 70 years, Dexter Stell; daughter, Robin Stell Baker (Marshall), son, David Massey Stell (Michelle), daughter-in-law, Nancy Bashford Stell; grandchildren, Matt Baker (Julie), Renn Baker McMurray (Roger), A.G. Stell (Torri), Kathryn Stell Schmidt (Zack), Massey Stell (Lindsay), Jessica Stell and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by son, Dexter E. Stell, III and one great-grandson.
Due to the current heath situation, a private service for family and friends will be held at Massey Funeral Home, Zebulon, NC, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. www.masseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 30, 2020.