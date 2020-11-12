1/
Linda P. Alsobrooks
1940 - 2020
Linda Pittman Alsobrooks

February 25, 1940 - November 11, 2020

Clayton

Linda Pittman Alsobrooks, age 80 died peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, with her husband of 62 years by her side. She was the daughter of the late Braxton and Thelma Pittman. She is survived by husband Bobby, Alsobrooks; brother, Wayne Pittman; sister, Susan Boston and several nephews and nieces, fantastic neighbors and many many friends.

Linda graduate from Clayton High School in 1958. Her working career was in banking where she started with a small bank out of Monroe, NC, and lived through six mergers/acquisitions and retired from Wells Fargo.

She loved quilting with her friends, bluegrass music, HGTV, and traveling with her husband. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Clayton and was baptized there when she was 12 years old. Although she lived away from Clayton and attended other churches for most of her adult life, she always considered FBC to be her home church.

A special note of thanks is extended to the folks at 3HC out of Goldsboro, and the SECU Hospice House of Smithfield. Wow! What compassionate, caring and exceptional people working at both places.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Maplewood Cemetery in Clayton, with The Reverend Michael Moran and Dr. Randy Cliff officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Senior Adult Program at First Baptist Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com for the Alsobrooks family. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Maplewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
9195537143
Memories & Condolences
