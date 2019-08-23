|
Linda Jacobs Peerless
DECEMBER 7, 1941 - AUGUST 16, 2019
Chesapeake, VA
On August 16th, 2019, Linda Jacobs Peerless, 78, our loving mother, grandmother, wife, friend, sister, aunt and teacher peacefully fell asleep for a surgical procedure and awoke in eternal rest reunited with her parents in Heaven.
Linda was born on December 7th, 1941 in Raleigh, North Carolina to Arnold and Kathryn Jacobs. She was a graduate of Needham Broughton High School in 1959 and Women's College of Greensboro (UNCG) in 1963 with a degree in elementary education. She was a creative and innovative teacher who touched the lives of many children in Virginia Beach, Northern Virginia, Atlanta and Raleigh for 41 years. She was a longtime member Of Church of the Ascension in Virginia Beach.
Linda is survived by her husband and loving caretaker of 45 years, Stanford R. Peerless, daughter Kendall Jenkins Shuffler and her husband, Jim, daughter Amy Jenkins Eaton and her partner, Kenny Lucas, step-children, Jennifer and Josh Peerless, sisters Nancy Jacobs Jenkins and Betsy Jacobs Miller and her husband David and a host of nieces and nephews that she adored.
Over the years, Linda was gifted with many "titles." Amongst those were: #1 Tarheel Basketball Fanatic (GO HEELS), Brooklyn/LA Dodger fan, Democrat, Personal Shopper, Fashionista, feminist and Labrador retriever lover, yet the title she relished and was most proud of was that of YaYa. There was nothing on this Earth that she loved more than her four "sweet potatoes" – Austan and Charlotte Shuffler and Emma and Jack Eaton. They were the absolute loves of her life, the subject of most of her conversations whether you wanted to participate or not and the source of her greatest joy.
On Saturday, September 7th, a memorial service celebrating Linda's life will be held at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 1265 Sandbridge Road, at 11:00 AM. Pastor Jack Davis will be officiating. Linda had a deep and abiding love for animals. In lieu of flowers, it would warm our hearts if you donated in her memory to your favorite animal rescue charity. Cremation Society of Virginia is handling arrangements.
We love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck!
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 23, 2019