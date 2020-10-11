Linda Penny Smith
July 6, 1949 - October 3, 2020
Raleigh
Linda Penny Smith, 71, of Raleigh died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Linda was born in Raleigh on July 6, 1949 to the late James Leonadas Penny of Raleigh and Marcelene Simmons, Penny, Ogburn, Robertson of Mt Airy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lisa Penny Taylor of Raleigh.
Linda attended Vardell Hall high school and graduated as valedictorian. After getting married and becoming a mother, she followed in her mother's footsteps and attended electrolysis school.
She began practicing electrology at the family business Ogburn and Smith Electrology In 1976 until she retired.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Nikkol Ortiz and her husband Manuel DeJesus Ortiz, Jr. and her grandsons, Tanis Drake Ortiz and Talon McBryde Ortiz all of whom she had a special and close relationship and will be dearly missed.
A private memorial service will be planned for the family in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the UNC Jaycee Burn Center at https://unchealthfoundation.org/burn
, where her grandson Tanis was a patient at the age of five.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St. Raleigh.