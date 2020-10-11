1/1
Linda Penny Smith
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Penny Smith

July 6, 1949 - October 3, 2020

Raleigh

Linda Penny Smith, 71, of Raleigh died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Linda was born in Raleigh on July 6, 1949 to the late James Leonadas Penny of Raleigh and Marcelene Simmons, Penny, Ogburn, Robertson of Mt Airy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lisa Penny Taylor of Raleigh.

Linda attended Vardell Hall high school and graduated as valedictorian. After getting married and becoming a mother, she followed in her mother's footsteps and attended electrolysis school.

She began practicing electrology at the family business Ogburn and Smith Electrology In 1976 until she retired.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Nikkol Ortiz and her husband Manuel DeJesus Ortiz, Jr. and her grandsons, Tanis Drake Ortiz and Talon McBryde Ortiz all of whom she had a special and close relationship and will be dearly missed.

A private memorial service will be planned for the family in the future.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the UNC Jaycee Burn Center at https://unchealthfoundation.org/burn, where her grandson Tanis was a patient at the age of five.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St. Raleigh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved