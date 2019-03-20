|
|
Linda S. Harward
Holly Springs
Linda Suzanne Goodnight Harward, age 69, of Holly Springs, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh.
Linda was born in Cabarrus County, NC on July 22, 1949 to the late Fred Ransom Goodnight and Mary Ellen Odell Goodnight. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Freddie Goodnight.
Surviving relatives include her husband Mike Harward, granddaughter, Taylor Dickson, of the home; daughter Erin Gaines (Chris) of Knightdale, NC; stepson Joey Harward (Mandy) of Apex, NC; stepdaughter Dawn Edwards of Julian, NC; stepson Rob Edwards (Tara) of Jacksonville, NC; grandchildren, Jamison and Emmett Harward, Mila Edwards, and Maci and Matthew Edwards.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to PO Box 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com - Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation is honored to serve the Harward family.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 20, 2019