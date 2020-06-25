Linda Bynum Wells



February 17, 1925 - June 22, 2020



Raleigh, NC



Linda Vines (Bynum) Wells died on June 22, 2020 at Transitions LifeCare following complications from a fall.



Linda was born Feb. 17, 1925 in Farmville, NC to Richard and Mary Alice (Cobb) Bynum. She was raised in Pinetops, NC. She graduated from Flora MacDonald College in Red Springs, NC and taught English in Elm City.



Linda married Jasper (Thomas) Wells on June 3, 1950 and continued teaching in Elm City until their first son, Al, was born. They moved to Pinetops in 1952, where Joe was born. In 1960 they relocated with Carolina Telephone and Telegraph to Henderson, NC which was their home for 57 years. They moved to the Sunrise of Raleigh Senior living community in 2017.



Linda was a very active member of the Henderson First Presbyterian Church and served in the roles of Sunday school and Bible study teacher, deacon and elder. Linda was a generous community volunteer; some of her favorites were Cub Scout den mother for two active boys, Vance-Granville Community College adult education and tutoring programs, the Perry Memorial Library and Maria Parham Hospital in Henderson. Linda and Thomas enjoyed NC Museum of History trips, Elder Hostel trips and traveled throughout the U.S. for months at a time.



Linda was preceded in death by her sister, Susan (Bynum) Fugate of Tarboro, NC.



Linda is survived by her loving family, including Husband, Thomas of Raleigh, NC; Son, Al and wife, Jan of Richland, WA; Granddaughter Karin Hilgert and Husband, Brian; Great-grandchildren, Zac, Abby and Danny Hilgert of Benton City, WA; Son, Joe and wife, Wanda of Raleigh, NC; Grandsons, Aaron Wells and his fiance Tana of Chapel Hill, NC, Stuart Wells of Seattle, WA and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.



No memorial events are currently scheduled. Burial will take place in the Wells' Family plot at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Elm City, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store