Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 828-4311
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Church if the Good Shepherd (Episcopal)
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd (Episcopal)
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindsay Hoch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindsay B. Hoch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lindsay B. Hoch Obituary
Lindsay B. Hoch

Raleigh

Lindsay Hoch, son of the late Paul F. and Sarah H, Hoch, died 16 January 2020, age 69. Lindsay was born in Goldsboro and grew up in Raleigh. He graduated from Broughton High School and attended Asheville Buncombe Tech for culinary science. Later he worked in senior care, including with Resources for Seniors, until his health required him to have assisted living. Lindsay was a long-term member of Civitan and enjoyed his work with Happy Time Bowlers for developmentally disabled adults.

Lindsay is survived by his brother Paul F. Hoch, Jr. and sister-in-law Fran Hoch.

A visitation will be at the Church if the Good Shepherd (Episcopal) on Wednesday, January 22nd at 10:00 AM with Holy Eucharist of Resurrection to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

The family requests that in place of flowers, donations be made in Lindsay's name to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 121 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lindsay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -