Lindsay B. Hoch
Raleigh
Lindsay Hoch, son of the late Paul F. and Sarah H, Hoch, died 16 January 2020, age 69. Lindsay was born in Goldsboro and grew up in Raleigh. He graduated from Broughton High School and attended Asheville Buncombe Tech for culinary science. Later he worked in senior care, including with Resources for Seniors, until his health required him to have assisted living. Lindsay was a long-term member of Civitan and enjoyed his work with Happy Time Bowlers for developmentally disabled adults.
Lindsay is survived by his brother Paul F. Hoch, Jr. and sister-in-law Fran Hoch.
A visitation will be at the Church if the Good Shepherd (Episcopal) on Wednesday, January 22nd at 10:00 AM with Holy Eucharist of Resurrection to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.
The family requests that in place of flowers, donations be made in Lindsay's name to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 121 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020