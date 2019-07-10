Lindsay H. Rush



August 19, 1927 - June 26, 2019



Garner



Lindsay H. Rush, 91 of Garner, NC went to be with his Lord and heavenly family on June 26, 2019.



He was born in Buckingham County, VA on August 19, 1927. At age 17 he entered the Navy, serving in WW II and was honorably discharged as a Seaman Second Class.



He joined Univac, training in electronics to repair some of the earliest Mainframe computers and office equipment. A career shift led him into the construction industry, running his own company as well as working as a foreman for Daniels construction at the Shearon Harris Power plant.



He was active at Highland Baptist Church for over 45 years including working on many committees, coaching the softball team, and leading the Young at Heart group. He cherished his faith and church community.



To be closer to family, he relocated to Thousand Oaks, CA in 2017 but never forgot his roots. He stayed in close touch with friends at Highland Baptist and Waltonwood in Cary, NC. He retained his taste for southern cooking and rooting for ACC teams.



He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Clara Rush; daughter, Kimberley Rush Connell, niece Marty Boughey; his parents, and 4 siblings.



He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Lindsay and Lisa Rush of Agoura Hills, CA; grandchildren, Tyler and Ashley Rush; nephew Dr. Anton Bodor of Springfield, ME, sister-in-law Brenda Rush of Rochville, VA, and numerous nieces and nephews.



The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Highland Baptist Church, 8524 Crowder Rd., Raleigh, NC at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Highland Baptist Education Scholarship Fund or Card Ministry. Both ministries have been important to the Rush family. Published in The News & Observer on July 10, 2019