Linwood Barbour, Sr.
November 7, 1932 - July 15, 2020
Raleigh
It is with profound sadness the family of Linwood Barbour, Sr. announces his passing on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 following a brief illness. Born in Four Oaks, NC, Lin was the son of the late William Robert Barbour, Sr. and Mary King Barbour.
A graduate of Four Oaks High School, where he lettered in basketball and baseball, Lin attended NC State University where he studied Industrial Arts. While at State, he was called to serve his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.
Lin was the founder, owner and operator of Crabtree Valley Exxon. He was active in numerous civic and fraternal organizations including Hiram Lodge #40, AF & AM, the Scottish Rite Bodies, Amran Temple, the Raleigh Optimist Club, the Raleigh Sports Club, the Raleigh Elks Club and the Wake County Shrine Club. He loved NC State and supported the Wolfpack for over sixty years through the Alumni Association, the Wolfpack Club and the School of Veterinary Medicine.
In addition to his parents, Lin is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Lillian Corvi Barbour; brothers, W.R. Barbour, Jr, Gerald Barbour, Sr. and Ray Barbour; sisters, Hilda Barbour Frye and Airlee Barbour Currin.
Lin is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Linwood "Woody" Barbour, Jr. and Karen Whittington Barbour of Raleigh, and Jeffrey Corvi Barbour and the Rev. Dr. Joan Carol Martin of Gastonia; granddaughter, Laina Barbour of Raleigh, brother, Kenneth Barbour, Sr. of Buies Creek; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Barbour family wishes to express their sincere and heartfelt appreciation to the doctor's, nurses and staff on the third floor at Rex Hospital, Maxine at Home Instead, and dad's special friend, Anna, for their love and compassionate care of dad.
A service of committal will be held privately Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Raleigh Memorial Park. The Rev. Dane Hadley will officiate.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution in memory of Lin to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Foundation, NCSU Box 7207, Raleigh, NC 27695
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Raleigh is serving the Barbour family.