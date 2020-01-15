|
Linwood Carr Britt
May 29, 1926 - Jan. 13, 2020
Raleigh
On Monday, January 13, 2020 Linwood Carr Britt was wrapped in the arms of Jesus and was welcomed into Heaven. Linwood's earthly journey began on May 29, 1926. He was the oldest of 6 children born to Broughton and Inez Britt. He grew up in Buies Creek, NC where he worked on the family farm with his parents and siblings. Linwood was a decorated World War II army veteran who served his country well. Upon returning home from the war, Linwood began his 30-year career at Dorothea Dix Hospital in Raleigh. He retired at age 50 and has enjoyed his life tremendously over the past 43 years. Linwood was preceded in death by the love of his life, Martha Rambeaut Britt. They celebrated 64 years of marriage before her passing. Along with his parents, Linwood was preceeded in death by his siblings JB Britt, Berdene Smith, and Shelby Johnson. Left to treasure many special memories are his daughter, Joy Britt Wade and her husband Bob, both of Wilmington; his grandsons Matt and wife Claudia of Charlotte, and Chris and wife Rachael of Durham. He is also survived by his sisters Shirley Mabry and Bonnie Crissman Anderson. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 12 noon at Fellowship Baptist Church, 5029 Old Stage Road, Raleigh, NC., burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park with Military Honors. A time of visitation will be held one-hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
