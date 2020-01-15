Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
5029 Old Stage Road
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
5029 Old Stage Road
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linwood Britt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linwood Britt


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linwood Britt Obituary
Linwood Carr Britt

May 29, 1926 - Jan. 13, 2020

Raleigh

On Monday, January 13, 2020 Linwood Carr Britt was wrapped in the arms of Jesus and was welcomed into Heaven. Linwood's earthly journey began on May 29, 1926. He was the oldest of 6 children born to Broughton and Inez Britt. He grew up in Buies Creek, NC where he worked on the family farm with his parents and siblings. Linwood was a decorated World War II army veteran who served his country well. Upon returning home from the war, Linwood began his 30-year career at Dorothea Dix Hospital in Raleigh. He retired at age 50 and has enjoyed his life tremendously over the past 43 years. Linwood was preceded in death by the love of his life, Martha Rambeaut Britt. They celebrated 64 years of marriage before her passing. Along with his parents, Linwood was preceeded in death by his siblings JB Britt, Berdene Smith, and Shelby Johnson. Left to treasure many special memories are his daughter, Joy Britt Wade and her husband Bob, both of Wilmington; his grandsons Matt and wife Claudia of Charlotte, and Chris and wife Rachael of Durham. He is also survived by his sisters Shirley Mabry and Bonnie Crissman Anderson. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 12 noon at Fellowship Baptist Church, 5029 Old Stage Road, Raleigh, NC., burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park with Military Honors. A time of visitation will be held one-hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linwood's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -