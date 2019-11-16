Home

Linwood Wall Obituary
Lindwood Ray WAll

July 1 1943 - November 13, 2019

Clayton

Linwood Ray Wall, 76, son of the late Bertus and Eula Thorne Wall passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 at White Oak Baptist Church with Rev. Rodney Pearce officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Surviving are his sons, James Wall and his wife Georgie of Angier, Galen Wall and his wife Tammy of Zebulon, Willie Wall of Smithfield; daughter, Lynn Pearce and her husband Junior of Pine Level; sisters, Faye Strickland of Raleigh, Yvonne Thornton of Clayton and Dianne Beasley of Raleigh; a special friend, Ava Spence of Clayton; grandchildren, Blake Wall and Hunter Parks, Barrett Wall and her fiancé

Dalton List, Corbin Johnson and his wife Hilary, Meghan Wall, Daylon Wall, Anderson Wall, Amberlyn Pearce, Arial Pearce and Avery Pearce; great grandchild, Tritt Johnson. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, W.B. Wall.

While flowers are accepted, memorial contributions may be made to a . Online condolences may be made to the Wall family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 16, 2019
