|
|
Lisa Ann Cosper
June 16, 1959 - February 1, 2020
Raleigh
Lisa Ann Cosper passed away on February 1, 2020. Lisa was the daughter of the late Dale and Carol Shaut. Lisa enjoyed spending her time with family and in her beautiful garden.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Cameron L Cosper of Raleigh, NC; daughter Ryan L Duerk (Karl F Duerk) of Lincoln Nebraska; grandchildren, Cameron Duerk, Lillian Duerk, Isla Duerk, Micah Duerk and James Duerk of Lincoln Nebraska; sister, Robin Conyers (Wayne Conyers) of Raleigh; brother Bob Shaut (Rita Shaut) of Wake Forest.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 8, 2020