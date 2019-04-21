Lisa Ann Burger Gurganus



May 15, 1956 - March 18, 2019



Apex



Lisa Ann Burger Gurganus, age 62, peacefully passed away Thursday morning April 18th, 2019. She was born May 15th, 1956 in Washington DC to Dr. Robert and Marion Burger. Lisa most recently worked as a Project Manager for Pearson, and spent a lifetime applying technology within the education system. She lived life to the fullest of her abilities with her family and friends. An extraordinarily Strong, Compassionate and Loving Daughter, Wife, Mother and Grandmother. Hearing the waves crash, tapping her toes to music, the life of pottery, and spoiling her grandchildren were a small slice of her big world. Lisa is survived by her parents, Dr. Robert and Marion Burger, husband of 42 years Cyrus (Dan), sons; Jason, his wife; Kristin and William (Willie), siblings; Sharon and Robert with their spouses and children. Two grandchildren; Cy and Sailor Stone, and a very long list of loving family and friends. "I'll be the greatest fan of your life" -Edwin McCain