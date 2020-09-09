1/1
Llewellyn Jernigan
1928 - 2020
Llewellyn Tart Jernigan

August 30, 1928 - September 8, 2020

Plain View Community

Llewellyn Tart Jernigan, 92, of the Plain View Community in Sampson County, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020. A native of the Long Branch Community, she was born August 30, 1928, to Monroe McKinley Tart and Sally Jernigan Tart.

Llewellyn was predeceased by her husband of over 72 years, Clarence Eugene Jernigan. She is survived by two sons and a daughter, and their families: Gene T. Jernigan and wife, Charlla, of Dunn; Joe L. Jernigan and his wife, Vickie, of Durham; Janet J. Stewart, and husband, Marshall, of Columbia, Missouri. She is survived by grandchildren and great grandchildren: Trent E. Jernigan and wife, Kate, of Winston-Salem, and James and Adelaide; Martin R. Jernigan and wife, Sarah, of Raleigh; Seth J. Jernigan and wife, Kelly, of Durham, and Wyatt and Stella; John M. Stewart of Indianapolis, Indiana. Llewellyn was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters and their husbands, Alese Tart Hobson (Mack), Betty Tart Sercy (Jeff), and her brother, Dr. Nelson M. Tart (Irene), and by Eugene's sisters and brother-in-law, Nancy Christine Jernigan and Edna Jernigan Smith (Alton).

After graduating from Dunn High School in 1944, Llewellyn attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She returned home and married Eugene Jernigan in 1947. Llewellyn worked for over 56 years with John H. Wellons of Dunn in his various enterprises including Wellons Candy Company and John H. Wellons Management Company.

Llewellyn was dedicated to Christ, having accepted Christ at a young age. She was an active member of Lee's Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and served in the Women's Auxiliary. She was a supporter of the enterprises of the Original Free Will Baptist denomination, including the University of Mount Olive, since its founding in 1951.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 4:00pm at Lee's Chapel-Williford Cemetery, Plain View Highway, Dunn, NC. The wearing of masks and social-distancing will be practiced. Friends may also pay respects at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 9, from 3:00-6:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lee's Chapel OFWB Church Endowment, 4948 Plain View Highway, Dunn, NC 28334,or the Llewellyn T. and C. Eugene Jernigan Family Endowed Fund at the University of Mount Olive, 634 Henderson Street, Mount Olive, NC 28365.

Arrangements by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home, Dunn, NC.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Skinner & Smith Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
10
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Lee's Chapel-Williford Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Skinner & Smith Funeral Home, Inc.
905 Erwin Rd.
Dunn, NC 28334
(910) 892-2447
