Lloyd James Sayles
May 12, 1932 - June 8, 2020
Raleigh
Lloyd James Sayles, 88, of Raleigh, and formerly of Newport Beach, California was called home to be with our Lord on June 8, 2020 due to complications of an automobile accident and end-stage renal disease.
Lloyd was born in Bellevue, Ohio on May 12, 1932, and spent his early childhood in Lansing, Michigan. Later, when his family moved to Bakersfield, California, he met his high-school sweetheart, Loretta Ewart. They were united in marriage on October 27, 1951 and were together for 53 years until her passing in 2005. In 2007, Lloyd married Betty Lovett, who survives him.
Lloyd proudly served his country in the Navy following the Korean War before going to work as a pharmaceutical sales representative for the AH Robbins Corporation. He made a career in the pharmaceutical industry, working for such leading companies as CIBA-Geigy, USV, and Knoll Pharmaceuticals, Inc. A born salesman, he also became a licensed real-estate broker while living in Orange County, California.
Lloyd enjoyed playing (and watching) golf, travel, and American history, especially the Civil War and World War II eras. He was a devout Christian, and an active member of Grace Raleigh Church at the time of his death.
In addition to his wife, Betty, Lloyd is survived by his brother Robert, his sons and daughters-in-law Daniel and Seon Sayles, Timothy and Deanne Sayles, his daughter and son-in-law Kathleen "Noel" and Robert Little, and his grandchildren Emily, Thomas, Colin and Sean Sayles, and Glenn, Douglas and Kelsey Little.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Raleigh Church on August 31 at 10:00 AM. If desired, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
at https://www.kidney.org/donation
.