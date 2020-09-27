1/1
Lloyd Thomas Edwards
1959 - 2020
Lloyd Thomas Edwards

Clayton

Lloyd Thomas Edwards, 61, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born February 1, 1959 in Wake County to the late Francis Carlyle Edwards and Margaret Lloyd Edwards. He graduated from Broughton High School. He and his family owned and operated The Hobby Shop at Cameron Village. Lloyd was a giant of a man who loved his family, friends and his special friend of many years, Suzann.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545.

Lloyd is survived by sister, Ellen Edwards White and husband, Steve of Wendell; special friend, Suzann May and her son, Chris Johnson of Knightdale.

In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Edwards.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
