Lois Alfreda Baldwin Melvin
July 27, 1952 - September 20, 2020
Raleigh
Lois Alfreda Baldwin Melvin, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on September 20, 2020.
Funeral Service; 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.
Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.
Survivors: Husband, Garland Melvin of the home; Daughters, Tomica Melvin of Tampa, FL; Sister, Mary Spencer of Asheboro, NC; Grandchildren, Mikayla Solomon and Roemel Solomon, both of Tampa, FL.
