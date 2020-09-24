1/1
Lois Alfreda Melvin
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Alfreda Baldwin Melvin

July 27, 1952 - September 20, 2020

Raleigh

Lois Alfreda Baldwin Melvin, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on September 20, 2020.

Funeral Service; 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.

Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.

Survivors: Husband, Garland Melvin of the home; Daughters, Tomica Melvin of Tampa, FL; Sister, Mary Spencer of Asheboro, NC; Grandchildren, Mikayla Solomon and Roemel Solomon, both of Tampa, FL.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Lea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lea Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved