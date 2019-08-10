Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Munford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Crumpler Munford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Crumpler Munford Obituary
Lois Crumpler Munford

August 27, 1927 - August 9, 2019

Raleigh

Lois was born in Roseboro, NC to the late David Dee Crumpler and Laura Bullock Crumpler. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Billy Munford and her brothers, Richard, David Jr., Charlie and Douglas Crumpler.

She is survived by her sister, Novella Hall of Autryville and three children, Cathy Munford and husband Lester Wilson of Wilmington, Cindy Lou Munford of Raleigh, and George Munford of Raleigh. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Jennifer Hale and husband Steve of Charlotte, Valerie Morris and husband Chris of Charlotte, and Holly Johnson of Raleigh, as well as three great grandchildren, Max, Luke and Addie Hale.

Lois graduated from Roseboro High School in 1945. She retired from Southern Bell and AT&T with 40 years of service.

Lois was involved with the Young at Heart Club, the AARP Chapter 3689, and the Telephone Pioneers of America. She loved her church and was an active member. Her hobbies included gardening, candlewicking, canning, and making yo-yo quilts. She traveled often, Hawaii being her favorite destination. She enjoyed eating with the McDonald's club for breakfast and the Fat Daddy's group on Monday nights.

Lois will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family gives their heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, and nurse's aides of Transitions LifeCare Hospice for their care.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 12th at 11:00am at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Raleigh, followed by a funeral service at 12:00pm. She will be laid to rest at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Download Now