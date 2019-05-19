Lois Elizabeth Tyree



Raleigh



Lois Elizabeth Tyree died peacefully on May 15, 2019 in Raleigh, NC surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 18, 1934 in Kilsyth, WV to Charles and Hazel Puckett and was one of nine children. She loved growing up as part of a large family in a coal mining community where she developed her love of game playing and storytelling. There was an abundance of love and laughter in her family and always something fun going on at the Puckett house; from horseshoes and card games to music and dancing.



Lois graduated from Mt. Hope High School in 1952 and moved to Washington DC with her sister to work for the FBI. When she returned home to care for her ailing mother, she met the love of her life, Larry Tyree.



They were married in 1956 and moved to NC in 1958 for Larry to attend medical school. Lois received an honorary PHT (Putting Hubby Through) Degree from Bowman Gray all while raising children and working for Southern Bell.



Lois' career was varied and always interesting. She helped start her husband's medical practice, Raleigh Family Physicians, as well as several other family businesses. The job she enjoyed the most was her time spent working at the NC State Legislature from which she retired.



Lois loved the beach and NC State sports, but her greatest joy in life was her family. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Larry; children Toni and Terri (John); and grandchildren Callie and Jack Martin, and Carson and Natalie Hartofelis. She is preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, and infant daughter, Beth Ann.



A celebration of Lois' life will take place at 12:00 on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Bay Leaf Baptist Church in Raleigh. Visitation is prior to the service from 10:30-12:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Lois' memory be made to Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811



www.brightfunerals.com Published in The News & Observer on May 19, 2019