Lois June Faulkner Harloe



March 26, 1927 - May 4, 2019



Fairfax Virginia



Lois June Faulkner Harloe, 92,peacefully passed away Saturday morning, May 4, 2019 at her home in Fairfax, Virginia. She was the daughter of Howard Ben Faulkner and Sarah Elizabeth Faulkner of Bluefield, West Virginia. As a retired school teacher she moved from Missouri to Raleigh in 1990 to be closer to her children In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter W. Harloe II. Survivors include her brother, H. Ben Faulkner, Jr. of Spotsylvania, Virginia, and her three children. Karen H. Smiley of New York City, Matthew F. Harloe of Raleigh, NC, and Steven E. Harloe of Oakton Virginia. She had five grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held June 15th at 11:00 AM at Seaver's Funeral Home in Princeton, West Virginia. The family will then take her to Roselawn Memorial Gardens of Princeton where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. Published in The News & Observer on May 26, 2019