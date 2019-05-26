Home

POWERED BY

Services
SEAVER FUNERAL SERVICE, INC.
1507 N WALKER ST
Princeton, WV 24740
(304) 425-2282
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
SEAVER FUNERAL SERVICE, INC.
1507 N WALKER ST
Princeton, WV 24740
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Harloe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Harloe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois Harloe Obituary
Lois June Faulkner Harloe

March 26, 1927 - May 4, 2019

Fairfax Virginia

Lois June Faulkner Harloe, 92,peacefully passed away Saturday morning, May 4, 2019 at her home in Fairfax, Virginia. She was the daughter of Howard Ben Faulkner and Sarah Elizabeth Faulkner of Bluefield, West Virginia. As a retired school teacher she moved from Missouri to Raleigh in 1990 to be closer to her children In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter W. Harloe II. Survivors include her brother, H. Ben Faulkner, Jr. of Spotsylvania, Virginia, and her three children. Karen H. Smiley of New York City, Matthew F. Harloe of Raleigh, NC, and Steven E. Harloe of Oakton Virginia. She had five grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held June 15th at 11:00 AM at Seaver's Funeral Home in Princeton, West Virginia. The family will then take her to Roselawn Memorial Gardens of Princeton where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
Published in The News & Observer on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now