1/1
Lois Irene Ayers
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Irene Sexton Ayers

Knightdale

Lois Sexton Ayers, 89, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born March 30, 1931 in Cripple Creek, VA to the late Samuel Cloyd Sexton and Lola Hawks Sexton. For many years she was an inventory controller with M & W Building Supply Company in Fayetteville, NC. Lois was a devoted member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Lois loved reading her Bible daily, gardening, quilting and was known for her beautiful yard. Her sweet spirit will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Her body will lie in state at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service from 1:00 to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 for those wishing to pay their respects.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 8400 Poole Road, Knightdale, NC.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery Cripple Creek, 139 Slate Spring Branch Road, Wytheville, VA 24382.

Surviving: children: Walter W. Coalson, Jr. of Venice, FL, Pat Coalson Kahler (Jim) of Monroe, NC, Jeanne Coalson Ford (John) of Wendell, Nelson "Sonny" Ayers, Jr. (Debbie), Judy Nunnenkamp (Bob); grandchildren: Frank Huntley, John Ford, Jr., Glenn Ford Sidney, Kimberly, Matthew, Kristin; eleven great-grandchildren; brothers: Douglas, Don and David Sexton.

In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husbands, Walter W. Coalson (1977), Nelson Ayers, Sr. (1996); sister, Edna Sexton; brothers: Boyd and John Edgar Sexton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Lying in State
01:00 - 05:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Service
01:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bethany Lutheran Cemetery Cripple Creek
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved