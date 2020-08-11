Lois Irene Sexton Ayers
Knightdale
Lois Sexton Ayers, 89, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born March 30, 1931 in Cripple Creek, VA to the late Samuel Cloyd Sexton and Lola Hawks Sexton. For many years she was an inventory controller with M & W Building Supply Company in Fayetteville, NC. Lois was a devoted member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Lois loved reading her Bible daily, gardening, quilting and was known for her beautiful yard. Her sweet spirit will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Her body will lie in state at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service from 1:00 to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 for those wishing to pay their respects.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 8400 Poole Road, Knightdale, NC.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery Cripple Creek, 139 Slate Spring Branch Road, Wytheville, VA 24382.
Surviving: children: Walter W. Coalson, Jr. of Venice, FL, Pat Coalson Kahler (Jim) of Monroe, NC, Jeanne Coalson Ford (John) of Wendell, Nelson "Sonny" Ayers, Jr. (Debbie), Judy Nunnenkamp (Bob); grandchildren: Frank Huntley, John Ford, Jr., Glenn Ford Sidney, Kimberly, Matthew, Kristin; eleven great-grandchildren; brothers: Douglas, Don and David Sexton.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husbands, Walter W. Coalson (1977), Nelson Ayers, Sr. (1996); sister, Edna Sexton; brothers: Boyd and John Edgar Sexton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com
under Tributes.