Lois Mitchell Cox
Bailey
In the evening hours of Wednesday, March 11th, Lois Aldine Mitchell Cox slipped from our arms into the arms of loved ones at heaven's gate. Although mom would never write her own obituary, her instructions were explicit. Give no rambling commentary on her travels (which were amazing for a country girl from Archer Lodge in Johnson County - sorry, mom) don't mention her various dogs and cats, jobs or education. She said folks don't like to read 5 columns of that stuff anyway, sounds - quote - "tacky".
Each of us could write paragraphs about mom, but you simply had to be there. She married dad at 17, and was the glue that held our family together every day, doing what she did best - just being mom. Gotta tell you, she could paste wax a hardwood floor like a pro and shop like a miner searching for gold, which was a flawless trait for decades, plus... she could pray you out of any curve in life's dusty road. To say we miss her, is an understatement. After all, no one will ever love you like your mother, that is, of course, if you were fortunate enough to have one like ours.
Surviving Mom is our Dad, Joseph, her husband of 78 years, daughters: Brenda (Tony) and Beverly, as well as their son, Joe III (Natalie). There are four grandchildren: Shayna (Mike), John, Lana (Jared) and Joseph IV, as well as a great-grandchild, Keaton. You can believe he held a special place in her heart... and she in his!
A gathering of friends and family to acknowledge Mom's life will be held at a graveside service (per her request) on Monday, March 16th at 1 o'clock at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC.
There will be a private visitation by invitation only (also her request) at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service in Knightdale on Sunday.
Flowers are welcome, or perhaps a donation to Samaritan's Purse, her favorite charity, would be appreciated as well.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 15, 2020