Lois Newton Wilson
Cary
Lois Newton Wilson, of Cary, NC died peacefully in her sleep on December 18, 2019, at the age of 91. She was born on June 2, 1928 in Lexington, NC to the late Adrian Jefferson Newton and Lois Spaugh Newton.
Lois is survived by her two sons, William Hooper Wilson, Jr. of Charlotte, NC and Adrian Newton Wilson (and wife Nixie) of Wilmington, NC, grandchildren Adrian Newton Wilson, Jr. of Detroit MI, Caroline Hunter Wilson of Fort Collins, CO and Palmer Dallas Small of Charlotte, NC, and two great grandchildren (Aubrey Small and Bryce Small). The oldest of five children, Lois is also survived by a sister, Sarah Martha Sommers (Richard) of Richmond, VA and a brother, Thomas Long Newton (Judy) of Linville, NC, as well as a large number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Adrian Jefferson Newton, Jr. and Henry Williams Newton.
Lois was known for her strong devotion to her family (and in particular her sons and grandchildren) and her faith. Educated at Needham Broughton High School, the Women's College of the University of North Carolina (now UNC at Greensboro) and Peace College, she spent many years in teaching including the Wake County public schools. She also worked in retail once her children were older.
Lois was a long-time volunteer at White Memorial Presbyterian Church, where she was a charter member, and a Docent at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
A resident of Glenaire, a Presbyterian-sponsored continuing care retirement community in Cary, NC, for the last 20 years of her life, Lois was beloved by residents and staff alike. She had a ready smile for all and seemingly never knew a stranger. Her family expresses its gratitude to the team at Glenaire for the wonderful care and attention Lois received throughout the years.
A family service in celebration of Lois' life was held on December 28, 2019 at the Newton family plot in Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh, and was officiated by Dr. Richard Sommers.
Memorials may be sent to Glenaire c/o The Presbyterian Homes Foundation, Inc., 2109 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax, NC 27235.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 5, 2020