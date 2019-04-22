Lois Shaw Scoggins



April 22, 1927 - April 20, 2019



Raleigh



Lois Shaw Scoggins, 91, of Raleigh died on April 20, 2019. She was born on April 22, 1927 to her parents, the late Norman and Ruth Shaw.



Lois enjoyed numbers and accounting, working as office manager for 30 years for Hertz. There, she loved caring for and being there for her coworkers. Lois was known for her kindness and good heart, and always saw the best in everyone. She loved old movies, cats and most of all, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren that she lived and breathed for.



Lois is survived by her son, James Scoggins, Jr. (Susan); daughter, Kathy Scoggins; grandchildren, Sean Michael Scoggins (Erin), Kevin Barry Scoggins (Jenn), and their mother, Diane Scoggins, J.B. Scoggins (fiancé Anabel) and Cameron Michael Scoggins (fiancé Catie); and great-grandchildren, Miller, Caelen, Gibson, Serena, and Liam.



In memory of Lois, donations may be made to the (www.alz.org/nc)



Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 22, 2019