Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Scoggins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Shaw Scoggins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois Shaw Scoggins Obituary
Lois Shaw Scoggins

April 22, 1927 - April 20, 2019

Raleigh

Lois Shaw Scoggins, 91, of Raleigh died on April 20, 2019. She was born on April 22, 1927 to her parents, the late Norman and Ruth Shaw.

Lois enjoyed numbers and accounting, working as office manager for 30 years for Hertz. There, she loved caring for and being there for her coworkers. Lois was known for her kindness and good heart, and always saw the best in everyone. She loved old movies, cats and most of all, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren that she lived and breathed for.

Lois is survived by her son, James Scoggins, Jr. (Susan); daughter, Kathy Scoggins; grandchildren, Sean Michael Scoggins (Erin), Kevin Barry Scoggins (Jenn), and their mother, Diane Scoggins, J.B. Scoggins (fiancé Anabel) and Cameron Michael Scoggins (fiancé Catie); and great-grandchildren, Miller, Caelen, Gibson, Serena, and Liam.

In memory of Lois, donations may be made to the (www.alz.org/nc)

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Download Now