Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC
1515 New Bern Avenue
Raleigh, NC 27611
(919) 831-2596
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Lois Whitaker


1924 - 2019
Lois Whitaker Obituary
Lois H. Whitaker

January 22, 1924 - November 7, 2019

Raleigh

"For I am ready to be offered and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4: 6, 7

Lois Marie Hamlin Whitaker was born on January 22, 1924 to the late William Hamlin and Parthenia Hamlin in Philadelphia, PA. She passed away on November 7, 2019 at the Parkwood Assisted Living Center in Bedford, TX.

Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Alvester Whitaker, and her son, Elliott Whitaker.

Lois Whitaker joined in matrimony to Alvester Whitaker on June 26, 1949 at the home of their minister.

She was educated as a school teacher and taught for many years in Virginia and New York (Bronx River). She enjoyed teaching young ones and always treated her students as they were her own. Lois enjoyed traveling, especially cruises with her family and friends. She was very active with her faith, Being involved with her church family organizing, teaching and supporting all whenever she could. Lois belonged to many clubs and social groups and enjoyed her times bowling and dancing. She always looked forward to the many events she attended and was always very stylish in her dresses. She was a very generous person and never met a stranger. She was known as Ma Whitaker and Aunt Lois to many.

She lived a long and blessed life and will be missed by all.

She leaves to cherish her memories with her daughter Sharon W. Herron of Grapevine, TX and her husband, Stuyvesant S. Herron Sr.; her grandson Stuyvesant S. Herron Jr. and his wife Brianna of Grapevine, TX; cousin Katie L. Whitaker of Raleigh, NC and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives and friends.

Memorial Services will be held on November 20, 2019 at 11am at Stephen Lyons Funeral Home- 1515 New-Bern Ave Raleigh, NC 27610
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 19, 2019
