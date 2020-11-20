Lola Anderson Roberson
January 27, 1927 - November 15, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Lola Anderson Roberson, 93, died peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, to Leonard and Goldie Anderson. Much of her character was shaped during the Great Depression by a single mother who taught her the value of hard work, determination, and love of family. Although times were hard, Lola excelled as a student while holding down one or more after school jobs throughout high school. She graduated from Rule High School in Knoxville in 1946 as one of its top students, receiving awards for writing, and being named class poet.
Her life changed her senior year when she met a young ministerial student from nearby Johnson Bible College (now Johnson University) named Joe Roberson. After graduation, she attended Johnson for one year, and in 1947 married Joe, who was then minister at Lonsdale Christian Church in Knoxville. From that point throughout their lives together for the next 58 years, she exemplified the devoted pastor's wife and partner in ministry, serving churches in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Richmond, Virginia. It was in Richmond at Bethany Christian Church where she felt most at home, developing lasting friendships over 19 years and taking on leadership roles, serving as elder and chairing committees. Wherever Joe's calls took them, she was always known for her sweet smile, compassion, and her ability to cultivate a garden spot.
Lola continued to find joy and community in new places as Joe took on interim positions in retirement and eventually settling in Mechanicsville, Virginia, where they remained until Joe's death in 2006. Their marriage was a beautiful partnership. Together they toured the Holy Land, explored the state of Virginia, and drove across America, camping in national parks along the way. Sadly, they also shared the grief of losing their youngest son Jim in 1998, but found solace in their love for one another, their faith, and the support of countless friends.
Lola learned the value of family as one of five children raised by a single mother, and she in turn nurtured her three children, Deborah, Joe, and Jimmy, in an atmosphere of love, support, and clear expectations, taking pride in their accomplishments. Following her husband's death, Lola moved to Raleigh to be closer to family and found a home for 13 years at Independence Village of Olde Raleigh, where she was known for her beautiful flowers.
She is survived by daughter Deborah Roberson Pendleton and one son, Joseph S. Roberson, both of Raleigh, granddaughter Jennifer Pendleton of Bethesda, Maryland, and numerous nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years the Reverend Joseph L. Roberson, a son, Jim Roberson, and siblings Leo Anderson, Charles Anderson, Lloyd Anderson, and Freddie Anderson Douglass.
The family would like to thank the staff of Rex Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center of Raleigh for their care and compassion over the past seven months.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, November 21, at 2:00, at Olive Branch Christian Church in Williamsburg, Virginia, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband Joe.
In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Lola can be made to Hillyer Memorial Christian Church, 718 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, 27603
Local arrangements are by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Raleigh. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com