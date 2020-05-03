Lola Cooke Zimmerman



Wilmington



Lola Mae Cooke Zimmerman, age 91, passed away on Thursday afternoon, April 30, 2020, in Wilmington, NC. She was just 6 days from her 92nd birthday. Lola is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Carlton John Zimmerman.



Lola was a homemaker who devoted herself to her family in Raleigh, NC. She was beautiful inside and out, and bestowed a warm smile and kind heart to all. Everyone who met her immediately fell in love with her.



Growing flowers in her yard was her passion and she always had something beautiful blooming all seasons. The various birds that choose her yard to make their home delighted her. She bought books so she could recognize each species. Her long neighborhood walks greeting friends and petting all their dogs was a daily ritual she seldom missed.



The last 4 1/2 years of Lola's life was living with her daughter, Roxie and son-in-law, Roy Cox, in Wilmington. They lovingly cared for her as her health declined. Her favorite place was the beach and they made regular trips with their chairs and sandwiches for hours of entertainment. She spent vacations with her daughter, Dixie and son-in-law George Cassel in Florida or the mountains of NC. Her last days were spent with Roxie and Roy, with the help of Hospice, on their sunroom porch watching the birds, clouds and a beautiful backyard.



Lola is survived by her daughter, Dixie and husband, George Cassel; Roxie and her husband Roy Cox; her grandson Clayton Hearne; her sister Doris Thompson and Brother Rayvonne Cooke and his wife Lucille, along with many nieces and nephews, and step-grandchildren.



There will be a private family funeral at Oakwood Cemetery on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A celebration of Lola's life with friends and family will be scheduled this summer.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.



