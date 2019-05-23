Lola Davis Upchurch



June 3, 1930 - May 20, 2019



Greensboro



Lola Davis Upchurch, 88, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at W. Market Street United Methodist Church, 302 W. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401. The family will receive friends in the gathering space at the church after the service. Interment will be private.



In addition to her parents, Lola was preceded in death by her husband, Charles K. Upchurch, Jr.



She is survived by her daughter, Donna U. Moore (Mike) of Columbia, SC; her son, Charles Kelly Upchurch III (Laura) of Durham, NC; sister, Betty J. Poe and two brothers, Royce Davis and Vance Davis; five grandchildren, Justin Moore, Chelsea Moore Clarke, Jennifer Upchurch Bradley, Ashley Upchurch, and Scott Davis Upchurch and twin great-grandsons, Beckett and Harrison Bradley.



Lola was born June 3, 1930 in Hoke County, NC to the late William Riley Davis and Katy Lou Hennings Davis. She was a member of W. Market Street UMC, active in scouting with her children, a member of circle #12 and the Mr. and Mrs. Sunday School Class, a volunteer at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital, a member of the Bud-N-Blossom Garden Club, and the Greensboro Country Club. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and her kindness towards everyone she met earned her much admiration over the years; to know Lola was to adore her.



The family is especially thankful for the loving care provided by Rita Staley over the years and Forever Young caregivers and Community Home Care and Hospice.



Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the .



Published in The News & Observer on May 23, 2019