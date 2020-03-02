Home

Services
Kenly Funeral Home
103 E Second Street
Kenly, NC 27542
919-284-3063
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kenly Funeral Service
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Kenly Funeral Service

Lomie "Pee Wee" Eubanks


1941 - 2020
Lomie "Pee Wee" Eubanks Obituary
Lomie Ray "Pee Wee" Eubanks

August 17, 1941 - February 29, 2020

Kenly

Lomie Ray "Pee Wee" Eubanks, 78, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield surrounded by his family. Born in Johnston County on August 17, 1941, he was the son of the late Raymond Eubanks and Nadell "Sis" Boykin.

Pee Wee worked for Atlas Steele and delivered newspapers for the Wilson Times. He was a member and past president of the Woodmen of the World and he attended Calvary Free Will Baptist Church.

Pee Wee loved a lawn mower, whether was riding it or working on it, his happiest times were spent outdoors with a mower. Pee Wee loved his community and would give the shirt off of his back to anyone in need.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:00 – 2:00 pm at Kenly Funeral Service followed by a service to celebrate his life at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jimmy Murray officiating. Interment will follow in the Boykin Family Cemetery.

Pee Wee is survived by his daughter, Ginnie Lusan Eubanks and fiancée, Chad Overby; son, Douglas Ray Eubanks; grandson, Joshua Ray Eubanks; sister, Sue Boykin and husband, Vernon; sister-in-law, Frances Eubanks; a special cousin, Rose Price; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda "Nink" Williamson and brother, Hilton Eubanks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, 9708 Hawley Rd, Kenly, NC 27542; SECU Hospice House, 426 Hospital Rd, Smithfield, NC 27577; or to your local chapter of the Woodmen of the World.

Online condolences may be sent to www.kenlyfs.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 2, 2020
