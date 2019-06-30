Lonnie Eugene Stuart



April 3, 1937-June 26, 2019



Raleigh



Lonnie Eugene Stuart, 82, of Raleigh, NC passed away on June 26, 2019. Lonnie was born in Marlinton, West Virginia on April 3, 1937 to the late Lawney Schley Stuart and Lynette Print Stuart.



Lonnie graduated from Marlinton High School in 1955 and continued on to receive his BS degree in Business Administration from Concord College, now Concord University in Athens, West Virginia.



When Lonnie was younger, he worked for the Social Security Administration as an operations supervisor and in other capacities for over 30 years. Lonnie's beloved baseball team was the Boston Red Sox and he followed them religiously for over 70 years. He also was a World War II enthusiast and thoroughly enjoyed becoming an expert on the subject. In his later years, he was a member of North Ridge Missionary Alliance Church and benevolently donated to several different organizations.



Left to cherish his memory is his son, Matthew Alexander Stuart of Jacksonville, NC and sister, Dorothy Jarvis and her husband, Francis of Hillsboro, WV as well as several nieces and nephews. Lonnie was preceded in death by his brother, Charles L Stuart of Kent, Ohio and sister, Elizabeth Quick of Marlinton, WV.



A Memorial service will be held at 2pm on July 2, 2019 with visitation at 1 pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Published in The News & Observer on June 30, 2019