Lonnie Robert Poole



January 16, 1931 - February 21, 2019



Raleigh



Lonnie Robert Poole, of Raleigh, NC went to be with his Blessed Lord on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the age of 88.



He was born in Wake County on January 16, 1931, the son of Dama Carter and Nora Jones Poole of Wake County, NC. Lonnie graduated from Hugh Morson High School in 1949. He retired from FAA / Flight Services (Raleigh-Durham Airport) with over 31 years of service.



He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had a passion for life and love of his family.



He is survived by sons, Lonnie E. Poole of The Villages, FL and his children Stephanie, Kelly and Dana and grandchild Morgan; John Poole and wife Ellen of East Cobb, GA and their children Erin and Elizabeth; Jerry Poole and wife Nancy of Apex, NC and their children Jonathan and Kristen and grandchildren Sirenity, Lane and Max. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were always in his thoughts.



Lonnie was preceded in death by wife of 59 years Diane Best Poole and sister Dorothy Hamlet.



As long as his health permitted, he was an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for 63 years, member of Sunday school, choir, softball team and past deacon as well as volunteered with the shut-ins. Lonnie and wife Diane loved their time with church friends through fellowship, competitive game of cards and group vacations. His corny / dry sense of humor was expected during these events.



Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church with burial at Raleigh Memorial Park. A visitation for friends and family will be held Monday, February 25th from 7 to 9 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC.



Published in The News & Observer from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019