Lonnie "Buck" Wood
January 19, 1938 - October 29, 2019
Holly Springs
Lonnie "Buck" Wood passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 1, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 followed by the funeral service at 2:00 at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 3217 Piney Grove-Wilbon Road, Fuquay-Varina.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Piney Grove Baptist Church Building Fund.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 1, 2019