Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
3217 Piney Grove-Wilbon Road
Fuquay-Varina, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
3217 Piney Grove-Wilbon Road
Fuquay-Varina, NC
View Map
Lonnie "Buck" Wood


1938 - 2019
Lonnie "Buck" Wood Obituary
Lonnie "Buck" Wood

January 19, 1938 - October 29, 2019

Holly Springs

Lonnie "Buck" Wood passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 surrounded by his family.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 1, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 followed by the funeral service at 2:00 at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 3217 Piney Grove-Wilbon Road, Fuquay-Varina.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Piney Grove Baptist Church Building Fund.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 1, 2019
