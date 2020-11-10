1/1
Loretta Bragg
1936 - 2020
Loretta L. Bragg

May 26, 1936 - November 6, 2020

Raleigh

Loretta L. Bragg, age 84, died on Nov. 6, 2020. She was born on May 23, 1936 in China Grove (Rowan County) NC to the late Matthew Roger Lentz and Ruby Daugherty.

She served her community as a beautician for 59 years and a CNA for 43 years. Loretta was a member of the St. Phillip's Lutheran Church where she served on the Altar Guild and sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Eastern Star for 60 years.

Loretta is survived by her son Roger Bragg, brother Tom (Barbara) Lentz, sister Myrtle Lentz, one grandson, Cody and daughter-in-law, Ami. A Memorial Service will be held on November 11, 2020 at 3pm at Lutheran Chapel Church in China Grove, NC. Condolences: RFHR.com


Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Lutheran Chapel Church
