Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Bucktrout Funeral Home
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Meadowview Memorial Park
Oxford, NC
Loretta Faucette Obituary
Loretta Ann Faucette

October 12, 1937 - May 29, 2019

Williamsburg, VA

Loretta Ann Faucette, 81, passed away on May 29, 2019.

Loretta is survived by her 3 daughters, Debra L. Faucette, Judy A. Cummins and husband Brad, Karen S. Dunne and husband Tony; two grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and sister Frances J. Palmer. She was born in Frederick, Maryland, and was a proud military wife of deceased CWIII James R. Faucette.

A graveside service will be held in Oxford, NC on Monday, June 3, 2019, beginning at 2 PM, at Meadowview Cemetery.
