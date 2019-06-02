|
Loretta Ann Faucette
October 12, 1937 - May 29, 2019
Williamsburg, VA
Loretta Ann Faucette, 81, passed away on May 29, 2019.
Loretta is survived by her 3 daughters, Debra L. Faucette, Judy A. Cummins and husband Brad, Karen S. Dunne and husband Tony; two grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and sister Frances J. Palmer. She was born in Frederick, Maryland, and was a proud military wife of deceased CWIII James R. Faucette.
A graveside service will be held in Oxford, NC on Monday, June 3, 2019, beginning at 2 PM, at Meadowview Cemetery.
Published in The News & Observer on June 2, 2019