Loretta Ann Schulz
October 20, 1939 - April 14, 2020
Durham
Loretta Ann Schulz (MinYoung), age 80, passed away at Duke University Hospital on April 14, 2020. She was the widow of Terrence Schulz, who passed in 1973. She is survived by her three sons, Mike, Tim, and Peter, two daughter-in-laws, Karen and Anne, four grandchildren, Mallory, Cassie, Brittany, and Daniel, along with her two sisters, Dolores Phillips and Sherrill Johnson. She was born in Warren, OH on Oct. 20, 1939. She graduated from Champion High School in 1957. She devoted herself to being a caring mother, homemaker, and lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. Though she spent the majority of her life in Ohio, she lived in Cary, NC the past 13 years to be near her grandchildren.
Those who knew her well understood she appreciated the simple life of making homemade meals, finding good deals at garage sales, gardening, sewing, making crafts, praying for those in need, giving hugs, and playing board games with her grandchildren. Family meant everything to her. She avoided anything that had to do with a computer, never lived outside her means, hated being rushed, and was never too busy to sit patiently and listen to everything you had to say. All those who encountered her knew they were loved. It is a gift she gave freely to everyone.
The Bible captures this essence best by declaring, "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails…And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love." (I Corinthians 13:4-8, 13).
As per her request, no viewing or funeral services will be conducted. She will be cremated and buried with her late husband in Youngstown, OH, followed by a private graveside memorial service with family later in 2020.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 19, 2020