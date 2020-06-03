Lori A. Love



December 13, 1949 - May 9, 2020



Chapel Hill



Lori A. Love, MD, PhD, 70, of Chapel Hill, NC, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, from complications of lupus and dermatomyositis, with which she had been afflicted for many years. Born December 13, 1949, she grew up in Fremont, NE and was the daughter of the late Frank and Helen Love. Dr. Love had retired after serving for many years as a Medical Officer evaluating dietary supplements and controlled drugs in the FDA. A trained pathologist, she also taught pathology at George Washington University and conducted research there and at the National Institutes of Health on the causes of autoimmunity. As a longtime resident of Kensington, MD, she enjoyed volunteering with dog rescue, traveling in natural surroundings and spending time with family and friends. She also was an accomplished artist, with expertise in making warm glass art in her studio. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Frederick Miller, sisters Leann Litchfield and Mary Turner, and brothers David and Bob Love. A celebration of her life will be planned in the future. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Chatham Animal Rescue & Education (CARE).



