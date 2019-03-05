Lori Ann Wogen



March 16, 1971 - March 2, 2019



Raleigh



Surrounded by her family and friends, Lori passed away peacefully Saturday evening. She graduated from Chapel Hill High School, attended UNC-CH, and her most recent employment was in Tech Support for Glaxo-Smith-Kline. Lori loved the beach, her cats, all music, and the Tar Heels. She is survived by her parents Warren and Sherry Wogen of Chapel Hill; her sister and brother-in-law Shannon and Brad Carlson and their children of Cary; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



If you chose to honor Lori's memory, please consider a contribution in her name to: Safe Haven for Cats, 8431 Garvey Dr. #137, Raleigh, NC 27616 or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



The family would like to thank the ICU teams at Wake Med and the staff at Transitions LifeCare for their care of Lori and support for the family. Arrangements by City of Oaks Cremations. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary