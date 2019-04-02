Lorraine Glenn Simms



Daleville, VA



Lorraine Glenn Simms, 94, of Daleville, VA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 25, 2019. She was born November 23, 1924, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to John Capers Glenn and Ethel Haskew Glenn. Her family moved to Raleigh, NC, while she was in high school. There she met and later married John M. Simms in 1944. They were married for almost 72 years and left a godly heritage to their children. Preceded in death by her loving and faithful husband, John, she is survived by her daughter, Sarah Lanier (David) of Wake Forest, NC; her son, John Simms, Jr. (Carole) of Greensboro, NC; and Kathy G. Simms of Jamestown, NC. Lorraine loved her grandchildren and planned many special "cousins' camps" for Jonathan Lanier (Kathryn) of Sanford, NC; Elizabeth Crutchfield (Alex) of Durham, NC; and Peter Simms of Raleigh, NC. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Jaxon and Olivia Crutchfield.



Lorraine was always active in the local fellowship of believers wherever she lived: Tabernacle Baptist in Raleigh, NC; First Baptist in Alexandria, VA; and First Baptist in Roanoke, VA, since 1983. She served faithfully on various committees, in choir, Sunday school, WMU groups, and Awana. For 17 consecutive years, she and John, as concerned laymen, attended the annual Southern Baptist Convention meetings, during which time Southern Baptist committees and institutions returned to their original Baptist beliefs. She, at her husband's side, was actively involved in the founding years of the Board of Visitors at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, NC. Politics was also a passion as she volunteered tirelessly for efforts of Eagle Forum, Right to Life, and the National Right to Work Committee while she lived in Alexandria, VA, and even after the move to Roanoke.



Lorraine earned her B.S. degree from Women's College (now UNC-Greensboro) and her M.A. degree in psychology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC. She was listed in Who's Who of Students in American Colleges and Universities for 1945-46. For several years in the 1960s, she worked as a school psychologist at the Governor Morehead School for the Blind in Raleigh, NC. She was a consummate hostess, constant encourager, and faithful prayer warrior for family and friends. She will be greatly missed.



No flowers please. Contributions may be made in her memory to First Baptist Church of Roanoke Lottie Moon Christmas Offering (PO Box 2799, Roanoke, VA 24001), Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (PO Box 1889, Wake Forest, NC 27588), or Samaritan's Purse Heal Our Patriots (PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607).



Graveside service for John and Lorraine will occur April 6, 2019, 11:00 am, at Oakwood Cemetery, 701 Oakwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27601. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary