Lorraine Creech Turlington
1940-2020
Benson, NC
Benson, NC: Mrs. Lorraine Creech Turlington, age 79, of 2970 Benson Hardee Road, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Transitions Hospice Home in Raleigh. Funeral Service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. Kevin Nelson and Stacy Thompson will officiate.
Mrs. Turlington was born on September 5, 1940 in Duplin County to the late Ira and Susan Sanderson Thornton. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Franklin Thornton and Leslie Thornton. Mrs. Turlington was a dental assistant and later retired as an administrative assistant with the State of North Carolina. She was also a homemaker and a member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church.
Surviving include her husband of 24 years, Jimmy Turlington; children, Rhonda Dudley and husband, Craig; and James Eric Turlington; grandchildren, Casey Hall and husband, Jason; Tyler Hall and wife, D'Ana; Anna Dudley, Micheal Turlington, Hailey Turlington and Aubrey Turlington; great-grandchildren, Landon Hall, Reagan Hall and Oaklee Hall; sister, Jean Thompson; many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM-8:00PM, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Benson and other times at the home.
Flowers are welcomed; however the family suggest memorials to Transitions Hospice Home, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 4, 2020