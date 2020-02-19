Home

Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Greenleaf Memorial Park
Lottie Caroon


1939 - 2020
Lottie Caroon Obituary
Lottie Campen Caroon

August 3, 1939 - February 17, 2020

Lowland

Lottie Campen Caroon, 80, of Lowland passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

She was a lifelong member of Warden's Grove Free Will Baptist Church, a member of the Gideon Auxiliary, the 55+ Club and a member of the Bayboro Chapter of Eastern Star #189. She co-owned and operated Caroon Brothers Seafood, Inc. for 40+ years. She was active in her community, serving on the board of Goose Creek Community Development. She cherished her role as wife, mother and especially Granny.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert S. & Mollie Campen; husband, L. Reginald Caroon; daughter, Angel Caroon Woodard; brother, Eric A. Campen; and brother-in-law, Bob Johnson.

She is survived by three sons, Randy (Susan) Caroon, Dwight (Kim) Caroon and Tracy (Amy) Caroon; daughter, Teresa (Paul) Grubbs; son-in-law, Robbie Woodard; brothers, Floyd (Martha) Campen and Albert L. Campen; sister, Edith C. Johnson; sister-in-law, Elizabeth L. Campen; 10 grandsons; seven great-grandsons; and two great-granddaughters.

Her funeral will be held 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 20th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends and relatives immediately following the service at the funeral home.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22nd at Greenleaf Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Gideons International, PO Box 37, Bayboro, NC 28515, L. Reginald & Lottie C. Caroon Endowment at Mount Olive College, 634 Henderson St. Mount Olive, NC 28365, White Stone Assisted Living Home for Eastern Star, 700 S. Holden Rd., Greensboro, NC 27407 or Warden's Grove FWB Church, c/o Nancy Leary, 3940 Lowland Rd., Lowland, NC 28552.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 19, 2020
