June 7, 1936 - February 4, 2020

Lottie Mae (Davis) Opanel, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 83 on Feb. 4, 2020 at her home in Buckingham, PA. Lottie's friends and family gathering followed by the service will be held at Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8, 2020, beginning at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, Lottie would have wanted everyone to go shopping and buy something.. on sale.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 7, 2020
