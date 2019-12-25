|
|
Lottie Lamm Quinn
Raleigh
Lottie Mae Lamm Quinn, formerly of Lucama, Goldsboro and Raleigh passed away peacefully at Wake Medical Center in the presence of her son Allen and his loving wife La Donna on Monday, December 23, 2019. Lottie graduated from Goldsboro High School in 1959 and married her high school sweetheart, Ralph Quinn shortly thereafter. Lottie was a devoted mother and wife, dedicating her life to her husband, three children and her beloved grandchildren.
Lottie worked for many years in the financial industry with CCB, UCB, ultimately retiring from Branch Banking and Trust. Lottie enjoyed her family and friends and above all else her companion in life; Ralph. She enjoyed playing bridge, dinner parties with her friends and was an avid reader of fiction.
Lottie Quinn is survived by her brother Jimmy Lamm and his wife Virginia of Lumberton, her children Allen and his wife La Donna both of Raleigh, Jennifer and husband Robert Reaves of Mooresville and Paul Quinn of Mebane as well as by her six grandchildren, Brooke, Brandon, Caroline, Ian, Zachary and Dylan.
Lottie was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Quinn, parents Matthew Spurgeon Lamm and Mattie Ruth Proctor along with her dear grandmother Addie Mae Bunn all of Goldsboro.
A modest service will be held at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 1:00pm. Lottie will be laid to rest beside her husband Ralph Allen Quinn who passed away 15 days earlier on December 8, 2019.
Visitation and last respects will be held at their home in Raleigh on the 26th of December between 1:00pm and 7:00pm.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 25, 2019