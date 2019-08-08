Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haywood Funeral Home
2415 S Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 832-2835
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith Temple Free Will Baptist Church
322 S. East Street
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Smith Temple Free Will Baptist Church
322 S. East Street
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Carolina Biblical Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Lou-Venia Mack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lou-Venia Mack


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lou-Venia Mack Obituary
Lou-Venia Mack

September 9, 1934 - August 4, 2019

Raleigh

Lou-Venia Elizabeth 'Dollie" Mack was born on September 9, 1934 to the late Henry and Alophere Dorsey in Nesmith, South Carolina. She was married to the late Willie Mack. She departed this earthly life on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Funeral services will take place on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Smith Temple Free Will Baptist Church, 322 S. East Street, Raleigh, NC at 12:00 PM with visitation preceding the service at 11:00 AM. Interment takes place on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Carolina Biblical Gardens at 10:00 AM.

Arrangements by Haywood Funeral Home (919) 832-2835 www.Haywoodfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lou-Venia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haywood Funeral Home
Download Now