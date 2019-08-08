|
|
Lou-Venia Mack
September 9, 1934 - August 4, 2019
Raleigh
Lou-Venia Elizabeth 'Dollie" Mack was born on September 9, 1934 to the late Henry and Alophere Dorsey in Nesmith, South Carolina. She was married to the late Willie Mack. She departed this earthly life on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Funeral services will take place on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Smith Temple Free Will Baptist Church, 322 S. East Street, Raleigh, NC at 12:00 PM with visitation preceding the service at 11:00 AM. Interment takes place on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Carolina Biblical Gardens at 10:00 AM.
Arrangements by Haywood Funeral Home (919) 832-2835 www.Haywoodfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 8, 2019