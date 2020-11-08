Louanne Roberta Howe
May 14, 1927 - November 1, 2020
Chapel Hill
Louanne K. Howe, 93 passed away on November 1, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She was born on May 14, 1927 to Queen and Joseph Kroupa of Riverside, IL. She lived in Lake Forest, IL from 1956 to 2020 when she moved to Chapel Hill, NC. Louanne is survived by her loving children Delcine Howe Drayson (Phil), Lawrence J. Howe and John W. Howe; four grandchildren; one great grandchild and her sister Rosemary Verner. Louanne was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence W. Howe (2001) and her brother Joseph Kroupa. Burial services at Lake Forest Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org
. The Howe family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com
