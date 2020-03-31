|
|
Louis Earl Caltrider
January 6, 1949 ~ March 25, 2020
Apex
Louis Earl Caltrider, age 71, of Apex, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at home. Lou enjoyed being with family most; also a long career as a software engineer at Nortel Networks and IT Manager at Cary Orthopaedics and Spine Center. He was devout in his faith at Resurrection Lutheran Church, Cary and St. Paul Lutheran Church, Parkersburg, WV.
Louis was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on January 6, 1949 to the late Charles Caltrider and Doris Roth Caltrider. He is preceded in death by son Jason Caltrider, grandchildren Anna Belle Horton and Oliver Horton.
He is survived by his wife Elaine Ketcham, sons: Evan Caltrider and wife Ashley Reich, Sanford, NC; Bryan Horton and wife Lindsay Ungewitter, Efland, NC; Malcolm Eric Horton and wife Mojan Horton, Bellingham, Washington; brother John Caltrider and wife Gina, Argyle, Texas; sisters Linda Lauderman, Parkersburg, West Virginia; Melanie Drecksel and husband Ken, Mount Vernon, Washington; five grandchildren: Kamyar Horton, Neysan Horton, Edward Horton, Devon Horton, and Charlie Caltrider.
A Private Graveside Service will be held Friday.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The or ().
Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com
Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 31, 2020